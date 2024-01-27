Signaturefd LLC Boosts Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Airbnb news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $449,636.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,930,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,409,193.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $36,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 976,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,710,540.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 3,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $449,636.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,930,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,409,193.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,225,700 in the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Airbnb Trading Up 5.3 %

ABNB stock traded up $7.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.62. 11,342,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,440,335. The company has a market capitalization of $97.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.55 and a fifty-two week high of $154.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $137.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.31.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 56.87% and a return on equity of 42.50%. Equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Airbnb

About Airbnb

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.