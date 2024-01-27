Signaturefd LLC Purchases 294 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 275.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 3M alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,720,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,783. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average of $100.32. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $120.85.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.51%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.