Signaturefd LLC Purchases 294 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in 3M during the third quarter worth $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 275.6% during the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently issued reports on MMM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on 3M from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.
3M Stock Performance
Shares of MMM stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,720,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,191,783. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.79 and a 200-day moving average of $100.32. 3M has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $120.85.
3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 62.45% and a negative net margin of 21.40%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.
3M Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.51%.
About 3M
3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than 3M
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Retailers see earnings growth ahead but investors are lukewarm
- How to invest in blue chip stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review: 1/22 – 1/26
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- The next meme stock: 6 tickers leading a meme stock revival
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.