Signaturefd LLC Grows Holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 38,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GMAB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.92. 593,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 590,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.00. Genmab A/S has a twelve month low of $27.31 and a twelve month high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.01.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 25.54%. The company had revenue of $692.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.79 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

GMAB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Genmab A/S from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

