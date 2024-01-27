Signaturefd LLC Has $592,000 Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth approximately $409,603,000. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in Nutrien in the 1st quarter valued at $521,017,000. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 9,925,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,952 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Nutrien by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,204,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Nutrien by 93.2% in the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,595,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,035 shares during the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

NTR traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,566,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,222. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $85.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.91.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.36). Nutrien had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 47.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on NTR shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.