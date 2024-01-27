Corient Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,098 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Corient Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 92,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $15,887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VAW. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $307,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 132.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA VAW traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.96. 49,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,575. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $183.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.07. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $192.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

