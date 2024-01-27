Signaturefd LLC Lowers Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Signaturefd LLC decreased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,330 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 15,972 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,740 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform overweight” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Barrick Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GOLD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.53. 16,141,997 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,513,462. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 517.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.56. Barrick Gold Corp has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.75.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 1,300.00%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

