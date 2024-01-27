Manifold Finance (FOLD) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Manifold Finance token can currently be purchased for $9.69 or 0.00023013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Manifold Finance has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Manifold Finance has a market cap of $133.07 million and $49,449.05 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s launch date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Manifold Finance’s official website is manifoldfinance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.

YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:

Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

