Orchid Trading Up 3.8% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $94.90 million and $4.57 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0969 or 0.00000230 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Orchid has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Orchid

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09479718 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $16,113,268.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

