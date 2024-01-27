Financial Contrast: Block (NYSE:SQ) versus Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ)

Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Free Report) and Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Arqit Quantum and Block’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arqit Quantum N/A N/A N/A Block -1.38% -0.30% -0.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Arqit Quantum and Block’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Arqit Quantum $640,000.00 114.54 -$70.39 million N/A N/A Block $17.53 billion 2.28 -$540.75 million ($0.47) -138.23

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Arqit Quantum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Block.

11.2% of Arqit Quantum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.2% of Block shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of Arqit Quantum shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of Block shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Arqit Quantum and Block, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arqit Quantum 0 0 1 0 3.00 Block 0 7 22 0 2.76

Arqit Quantum presently has a consensus target price of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 402.01%. Block has a consensus target price of $75.43, suggesting a potential upside of 16.10%. Given Arqit Quantum’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Arqit Quantum is more favorable than Block.

Risk and Volatility

Arqit Quantum has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Block has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its stock price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Arqit Quantum beats Block on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Inc. provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud, a Platform as a Service that creates unbreakable software encryption keys. The company also provides maintenance and support, and professional services. Arqit Quantum Inc. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Block

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

