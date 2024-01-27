Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,998 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,481 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $21,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in Republic Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Republic Services by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $284,000. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RSG traded up $1.01 on Friday, hitting $171.29. 1,298,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,632. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.88 and a 200-day moving average of $153.95. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.17 and a 12 month high of $171.36. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms recently commented on RSG. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.46.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

