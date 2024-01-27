Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 49,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,781 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $7,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 322.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,222,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 85.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the third quarter worth $814,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBOE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BATS CBOE traded down $2.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.43. 549,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a PE ratio of 96.10 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.25.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

