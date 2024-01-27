Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 21.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 9.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 3.0% during the second quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. HSBC began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.54.

In related news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HLT traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $192.63. 1,677,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,113. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.86 and a fifty-two week high of $193.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.42. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a PE ratio of 38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.67. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

