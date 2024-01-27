Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA) Shares Gap Up to $35.23

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TNA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $35.23, but opened at $36.70. Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares shares last traded at $36.55, with a volume of 7,147,242 shares.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 3.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.56.

Get Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNA. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares by 279.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Small Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Small Cap Index). The Small Cap Index measures the performance of the small-cap segment of the United States equity universe, and consists of the smallest 2,000 companies in the Russell 3000 Index, representing approximately 10% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Small Cap Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.