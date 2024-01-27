First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Shares Gap Up to $10.93

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.93, but opened at $11.47. First Foundation shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 203,085 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FFWM. Raymond James upgraded First Foundation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Foundation in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on First Foundation from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get First Foundation alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on First Foundation

First Foundation Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $584.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.60 million. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.78% and a negative net margin of 31.95%. Equities research analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Foundation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1.14%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Foundation

In related news, Chairman Ulrich E. Keller, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $267,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,913,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Foundation

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of First Foundation by 16.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Foundation by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,812,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,097,000 after acquiring an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 149.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 25,095 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 14.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 403,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 51,303 shares during the period. 70.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Foundation

(Get Free Report)

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.