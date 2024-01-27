Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Shares Gap Up to $13.36

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $13.36, but opened at $13.96. Paramount Global shares last traded at $14.17, with a volume of 7,133,969 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Paramount Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Paramount Global from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.38.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PARA

Paramount Global Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 1.89% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Paramount Global will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 30.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,882,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,418,000 after acquiring an additional 12,783,448 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Paramount Global by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,351,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,697,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,501 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 9,599,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,722,000 after buying an additional 2,512,163 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Global by 7.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,333,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Paramount Global during the 1st quarter worth $41,174,000. 72.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.