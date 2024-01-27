NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Gap Up to $21.68

NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $21.68, but opened at $24.22. NetScout Systems shares last traded at $22.40, with a volume of 91,541 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 11th.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.51.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.99 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,007.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $60,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,264.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NetScout Systems

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTCT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $20,592,000. FMR LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 1,421.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 629,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,316,000 after buying an additional 588,337 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,189,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,723,000 after purchasing an additional 561,010 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 377.5% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 622,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,673,000 after purchasing an additional 492,484 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,811,912 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,910,000 after buying an additional 387,379 shares in the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NetScout Systems

(Get Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.