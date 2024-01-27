Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up to $3.44

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.44, but opened at $3.72. Core Scientific shares last traded at $3.64, with a volume of 592,325 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. BSW Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.95% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

