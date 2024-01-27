BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.84

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.84 and last traded at $2.93, with a volume of 8358060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.93.

BB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $4.75 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.18.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total transaction of $59,041.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,670.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Steve Rai sold 20,047 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $65,152.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,946.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 18,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.23, for a total value of $59,041.17. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,670.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 654,133 shares of company stock worth $2,352,082 in the last ninety days. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 262.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in BlackBerry during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackBerry by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 42.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

