Tecsys (TSE:TCS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.48

Tecsys Inc. (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$35.48 and last traded at C$34.09, with a volume of 2680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.10.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCS. National Bankshares set a C$50.00 price objective on Tecsys and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Tecsys in a report on Monday, November 27th.
Tecsys (TSE:TCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.06). Tecsys had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of C$41.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$42.38 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tecsys Inc. will post 0.559823 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from Tecsys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Tecsys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 213.33%.
Tecsys Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of enterprise-wide supply chain management software and related services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers warehouse management, distribution and transportation management, supply management at point-of-use and order management and fulfillment, as well as financial management and analytics solutions.
