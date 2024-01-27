Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $77.22

Shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $77.22 and last traded at $77.14, with a volume of 707893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.19.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.75. The firm has a market cap of $16.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 265.5% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,158,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,763,000 after purchasing an additional 13,190,687 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 23,489.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,427,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,905,000 after buying an additional 1,421,560 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 73.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,339,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,275,000 after buying an additional 993,071 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 258.2% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 1,196,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,837,000 after acquiring an additional 862,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund during the second quarter worth $54,359,000.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US telecommunication and media & entertainment components of the S&P 500 index. XLC was launched on Jun 18, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.