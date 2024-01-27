iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Sets New 52-Week High at $54.58

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.58 and last traded at $54.58, with a volume of 207495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.20.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.10 and a 200 day moving average of $51.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after acquiring an additional 58,729 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

