Corient Private Wealth LLC Grows Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 869,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,862 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.25% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $20,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHE. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,565,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,415,000 after purchasing an additional 157,346 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 366,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 33,834 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 430,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,295,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 18.2% in the third quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 115,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 17,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE remained flat at $24.17 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,238,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,744. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.36. The company has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.88 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

