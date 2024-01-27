Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,549 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $20,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,706,892,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,190,000 after buying an additional 193,418,094 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,460,000 after acquiring an additional 179,593 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after buying an additional 2,179,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,333,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,979,000 after acquiring an additional 157,902 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 194,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,139. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement
Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile
The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
