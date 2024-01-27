Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Purchased by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,549 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $20,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,706,892,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 60,182.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,739,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,009,190,000 after buying an additional 193,418,094 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,053,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,460,000 after acquiring an additional 179,593 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 125.2% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,919,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,051,000 after buying an additional 2,179,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,333,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,979,000 after acquiring an additional 157,902 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. The stock had a trading volume of 194,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,139. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.36. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a $1.5914 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $6.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.67%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.