Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) Sets New 12-Month High at $47.08

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.08 and last traded at $47.04, with a volume of 13458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.50.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $880.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 221.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF by 297.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000.

Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF (FCOM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US communication services sector. FCOM was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Communication Services Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.