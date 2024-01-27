Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.48 Million Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $7,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 453,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,432,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 5,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,851,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $149,148,000 after purchasing an additional 40,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down from $84.00) on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

WEC Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $79.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,386,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,295. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.15. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.47 and a 52-week high of $99.26. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.