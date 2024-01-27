Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Community West Bancshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 18.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Community West Bancshares alerts:

Community West Bancshares Stock Performance

CWBC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.90. The stock had a trading volume of 32,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,547. Community West Bancshares has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $17.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $140.72 million, a PE ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 0.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Community West Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CWBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 million. Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 17.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Community West Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CWBC

Insider Transactions at Community West Bancshares

In other Community West Bancshares news, Director William R. Peeples acquired 4,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.20 per share, with a total value of $59,848.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 824,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,884,073.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Community West Bancshares

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWBC. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community West Bancshares by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Community West Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposits; and cash management products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community West Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community West Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.