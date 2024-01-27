Corient Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Corient Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,794 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $21,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 470,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,586,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,181 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,806,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.45. 3,032,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,569,853. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.18. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.93 and a 52-week high of $50.46.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
