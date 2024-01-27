Cass Information Systems, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:CASS)

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 4th.
Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Cass Information Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 37.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $3.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.9%.
Cass Information Systems Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of CASS traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.99. 24,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,387. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.17 and a 200-day moving average of $39.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.18 and a beta of 0.67. Cass Information Systems has a 1-year low of $35.05 and a 1-year high of $51.48.
Several analysts have recently commented on CASS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Cass Information Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday.
Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.
