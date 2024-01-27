Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.064 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Mueller Water Products has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 9 years. Mueller Water Products has a payout ratio of 36.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mueller Water Products to earn $0.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MWA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.83. The company had a trading volume of 451,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,540. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.77. Mueller Water Products has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $16.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mueller Water Products ( NYSE:MWA ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.04%. The business had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $287.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $83,225.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.95, for a total transaction of $83,155.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,138 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,525.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 6,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $83,225.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,609.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mueller Water Products by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,843,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,042,000 after acquiring an additional 71,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,375,257 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,929,000 after buying an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,476,000 after buying an additional 690,788 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,002,000 after purchasing an additional 109,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mueller Water Products by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,899,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,426,000 after acquiring an additional 154,896 shares in the last quarter.

Mueller Water Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Further Reading

