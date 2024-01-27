Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Hits New 12-Month High at $33.45

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.45 and last traded at $33.45, with a volume of 56708 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

HESM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Hess Midstream had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $363.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.22 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Midstream LP will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Hess Midstream in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 299.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 77.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets. The company operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

