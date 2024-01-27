Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on February 22nd

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th.

Heritage Commerce has a payout ratio of 54.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Heritage Commerce to earn $1.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.6%.

Heritage Commerce Trading Down 4.4 %

HTBK stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,369,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,741. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $561.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.97. Heritage Commerce has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Heritage Commerce ( NASDAQ:HTBK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $47.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Commerce will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 132.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its position in Heritage Commerce by 1,193.6% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,152 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Heritage Commerce from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Heritage Commerce has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Heritage Commerce Company Profile

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest-bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

