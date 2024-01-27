Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a growth of 824.7% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Avant Brands Price Performance
OTCMKTS:AVTBF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.10. 185,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,789. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.13. Avant Brands has a 12-month low of 0.10 and a 12-month high of 0.25.
Avant Brands Company Profile
