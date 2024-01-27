Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,600 shares, a growth of 824.7% from the December 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 750,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:AVTBF traded down 0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 0.10. 185,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,789. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 0.11 and its 200 day moving average price is 0.13. Avant Brands has a 12-month low of 0.10 and a 12-month high of 0.25.

Avant Brands Company Profile

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, and Pristine brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

