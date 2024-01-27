New York Times (NYSE:NYT) Hits New 12-Month High at $49.56

The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $49.56 and last traded at $49.56, with a volume of 38762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NYT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, New York Times has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average is $43.88. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41 and a beta of 1.11.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $598.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.49 million. New York Times had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 16.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 2nd. New York Times’s payout ratio is 37.93%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 2.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 302,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,845,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after buying an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in New York Times by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 21,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in New York Times in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

