Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.91 Million Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,363 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Newmont by 101,647.2% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 547,513,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,356,940,000 after purchasing an additional 546,975,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth about $332,897,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 4.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 99,433,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,241,843,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,771 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $356,749,000 after buying an additional 2,281,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newmont by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,729 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943,436 shares during the last quarter. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,499,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,804,704. The firm has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a PE ratio of -33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $54.77.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.06). Newmont had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a positive return on equity of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.47.

In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $226,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,799,866.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 5,500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $226,930.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,238,396.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,683 shares of company stock valued at $1,075,586 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

