Short Interest in ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Rises By 885.7%

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 885.7% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Stock Performance

ECTM stock traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,448. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a 52-week low of $0.34 and a 52-week high of $1.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67.

Get ECA Marcellus Trust I alerts:

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ECA Marcellus Trust I had a net margin of 80.10% and a return on equity of 21.72%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Cuts Dividend

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were paid a $0.006 dividend. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th.

(Get Free Report)

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells located in the Greene County, Pennsylvania. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECA Marcellus Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.