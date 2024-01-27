Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.06 Million Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $8,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in Allstate during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Allstate by 2,073.3% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allstate alerts:

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

ALL stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.37. 1,034,876 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,473,660. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $100.57 and a 52-week high of $159.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.47 and its 200 day moving average is $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.97, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.56) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Allstate from $137.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $193.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Allstate from $140.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.94.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.