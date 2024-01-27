Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,269 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Quest Diagnostics worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 380.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,458,224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,403 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at $157,412,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 548.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,125,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after buying an additional 952,037 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,060,000. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

NYSE:DGX traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.44. 965,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,372. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The company has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

