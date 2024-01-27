Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,632 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $8,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Edison International by 63.1% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $530,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Edison International by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Edison International by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 933,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,106,000 after acquiring an additional 25,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $460,000. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,045,362. The firm has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Edison International has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $74.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.99.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 97.20%.

EIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI raised Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.91.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

