Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $8.45 Million Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FERG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferguson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $610,247,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,690,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,306,000 after buying an additional 4,618,603 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $365,342,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,753,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,817,000 after buying an additional 1,799,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $155,767,000.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of FERG stock traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $187.92. 920,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 758,927. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $123.17 and a 52 week high of $194.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 39.53% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

FERG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ferguson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered Ferguson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Ferguson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ferguson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.50.

View Our Latest Report on FERG

Ferguson Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FERG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.