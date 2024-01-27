JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
JCDecaux Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JCDXF remained flat at $19.35 on Friday. JCDecaux has a 1 year low of $15.72 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49.
About JCDecaux
