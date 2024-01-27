Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 280,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,762 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $8,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on WY. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com raised Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Weyerhaeuser news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775 in the last three months. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WY traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.11. 6,168,455 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,978,690. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.20.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.