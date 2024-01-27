Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Increases By 885.7%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 885.7% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:AOD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $8.55.
Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
