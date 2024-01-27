Short Interest in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD) Increases By 885.7%

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AOD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,100 shares, an increase of 885.7% from the December 31st total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 321,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:AOD traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,045,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,441. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.94 and its 200 day moving average is $7.85. Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $8.55.

Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 101.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Dividend Fund by 570.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 6,703 shares during the period.

