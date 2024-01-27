NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 10,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

NSK Stock Performance

Shares of NPSKY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.77. NSK has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get NSK alerts:

About NSK

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NSK Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial machinery bearings, automotive products, and precision machinery and parts worldwide. Its products include ball bearings; roller bearings; bearing units; super precision bearings; bearings for steel industry, mining and construction, papermaking machines, and pumps and compressors; and bearings for special environments, including sanitary, corrosive, vacuum, cleanroom, high-temperature, non-magnetic requirement, and dust-contaminated environments.

Receive News & Ratings for NSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.