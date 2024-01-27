NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

NSK Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPSKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 10,000.0% from the December 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of NPSKY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.88. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.77. NSK has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
