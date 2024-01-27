Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 80,200 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,200 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,844,000. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 171,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 72,522 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $550,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $21,900,000. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

IAU traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,288,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,911,218. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.19. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.