Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO) Short Interest Update

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINO – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Merchants Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of MBINO stock traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $24.46. 7,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,026. Merchants Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.86 and a 12 month high of $24.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.37 and a 200 day moving average of $22.16.

Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. It operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment engages in the mortgage banking, which originates and services government sponsored mortgages including bridge financing products to refinance, acquire, or reposition multi-family housing projects, and construction lending for multi-family and healthcare facilities; offers customized loan products for need-based skilled nursing facilities, independent living, assisted living, and memory care; and tax credit equity syndicator.

