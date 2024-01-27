Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 229 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,969 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $8,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Align Technology by 140.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN stock traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.28. The stock had a trading volume of 894,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,735. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $286.35. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.67. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.34 and a 52-week high of $413.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ALGN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group downgraded Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Align Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $197.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.60.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,167,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 5,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

See Also

