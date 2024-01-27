Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $8,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,055,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,154,919,000 after purchasing an additional 564,330 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,723,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $746,887,000 after purchasing an additional 218,332 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 7.7% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,363,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,248,000 after purchasing an additional 672,103 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,808,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,187,000 after acquiring an additional 827,935 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:APO traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $100.31. 2,053,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,988. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $100.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.46 and its 200-day moving average is $87.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total transaction of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on APO. Barclays reduced their target price on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.08.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

