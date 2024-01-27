Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.34 Million Stock Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,748 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Natera worth $9,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRA. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Natera by 11.8% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 475,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,019,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Natera by 14.5% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Natera by 3.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 404,659 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,948 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Natera by 17.4% in the second quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,152,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,098,000 after acquiring an additional 170,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Natera in the third quarter valued at $1,932,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Natera news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,743 shares in the company, valued at $19,300,060.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.31, for a total value of $54,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,284.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $201,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 479,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,300,060.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 674,556 shares of company stock worth $39,579,884 over the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Natera Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Natera stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.44. 957,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 4.23. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -14.48 and a beta of 1.28.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.27 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 50.50% and a negative return on equity of 72.98%. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NTRA. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Natera from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Natera from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Natera from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.31.

Natera Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

