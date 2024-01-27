Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,197 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $9,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DELL. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Dell Technologies by 263.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 713 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $32,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Dell Technologies from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.80.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,179,972 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total transaction of $250,613,593.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,155,323.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DELL traded up $1.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,927,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,604. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.96 and a 12 month high of $85.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $22.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.88%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

