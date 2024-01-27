Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Cuts Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,647 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $9,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Fortive during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fortive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after purchasing an additional 84,238 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Trading Down 0.4 %

Fortive stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $73.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,319,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,900. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.17 and a 200 day moving average of $73.04.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. On average, analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.15.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

